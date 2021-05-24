Judge walk-off walk lifts Yanks over Chisox, 6th win in row

New York Yankees Gleyber Torres, left, and Rougned Odor, right, surround New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge, center, after Judge drew a bases-loaded game-winning walk in a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Yankees defeated the White Sox 5-4. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge walked against Liam Hendriks with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to overcome Aroldis Chapman’s first blown save, and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to six by beating the Chicago White Sox 5-4.

Jameson Taillon completed a historic scoreless turn through the New York rotation. But pinch-hitter Andrew Vaughn sprinted around the bases after tying it at 4 with his opposite-field homer in the ninth.

It was the first blown save by Chapman in 12 chances this year and the first earned run allowed by the closer.