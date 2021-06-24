Judge, Sánchez lead Yanks to blowout win over Royals

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Yankees Aaron Judge, left, celebrates with Gary Sanchez (24) after scoring on Sanchez’s sixth-inning, three-run home run in a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

THE BRONX — Aaron Judge homered for the first of his three hits, Gary Sánchez connected for the second straight game and the New York Yankees got their first blowout victory in a month, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-1.

Judge got New York started with a solo shot in the first, Luke Voit had another in the third and Sánchez blew the game open with a three-run drive in the sixth.

It was the first time New York won by more than four runs since May 22, when the Yankees routed the Chicago White Sox 7-0.

Jameson Taillon matched a season high by pitching 6 1/3 innings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss