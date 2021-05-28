Judge homers as Yankees get split with Blue Jays

New York Yankees’ Tyler Wade (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a sacrifice fly ball by Aaron Judge during the fifth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Thursday, May 27, 2021, in New York. The Yankees won 5-3. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

THE BRONX — A poised and confident Alek Manoah dominated the Yankees with six innings of two-hit ball to win his major league debut, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York in a doubleheader opener.

New York rebounded to win the second game 5-3 behind Aaron Judge’s tying, two-run homer in the third inning off Robbie Ray and Gary Sánchez’s go-ahead solo drive in the fourth.

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers in the third inning off Domingo Germán (4-3), and Toronto improved to 6-3 against the Yankees this season by winning the makeup of Wednesday night’s rainout.

Bichette provided a 3-1 lead in the second game with a three-run homer.