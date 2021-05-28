Judge homers as Yankees get split with Blue Jays

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Yankees’ Tyler Wade (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a sacrifice fly ball by Aaron Judge during the fifth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Thursday, May 27, 2021, in New York. The Yankees won 5-3. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

THE BRONX — A poised and confident Alek Manoah dominated the Yankees with six innings of two-hit ball to win his major league debut, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York in a doubleheader opener.

New York rebounded to win the second game 5-3 behind Aaron Judge’s tying, two-run homer in the third inning off Robbie Ray and Gary Sánchez’s go-ahead solo drive in the fourth.

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers in the third inning off Domingo Germán (4-3), and Toronto improved to 6-3 against the Yankees this season by winning the makeup of Wednesday night’s rainout.

Bichette provided a 3-1 lead in the second game with a three-run homer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss