Judge homers again as Yankees beat Orioles 8-2

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, right, celebrates with Gio Urshela (29) after hitting a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jorge Lopez baseball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

BALTIMORE — Aaron Judge homered for the third time in two games, Domingo Germán had another stellar outing at Camden Yards and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2.

After hitting two home runs the previous game, Judge provided a 5-0 lead with a two-run shot in the second.

Six of Judge’s 11 homers on the season have come against Baltimore.

Germán allowed one run and four hits with six strikeouts and two walks over six innings. He has won all four of his career starts in Baltimore.

Jorge López took the loss for Baltimore.