Judge hits tiebreaking single in 10th, Yankees top Rays 3-1

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, center, celebrates with relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, second from left, after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Aaron Judge went from being a late scratch to hitting a tiebreaking single in a two-run 10th inning as the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the second straight day, 3-1.

Judge was taken out of the lineup about 30 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

Although no announcement was made about why, the All-Star right fielder struck out in the fifth pinch-hitting for Estevan Florial.

Greg Allen was hit by a pitch from Pete Fairbanks leading off the 10th, putting runners on first and second.

Judge then grounded an RBI single to center field that just got by shortstop Wander Franco. Another run scored on a wild pitch.