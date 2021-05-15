Judge hits 2 more homers vs Orioles, sends Yankees to 5-4 win

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge watches his first-inning home run hit off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer during a baseball game on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

BALTIMORE — Aaron Judge hit two more home runs against Baltimore, Gio Urshela had a go-ahead, pinch-hit shot and the New York Yankees overcame a spate of injuries to beat the Orioles 5-4.

Judge is now 10 for 19 with five home runs facing the Orioles this season. He has 13 career multihomer games, five of them against Baltimore.

The Yankees were missing several key players, including shortstop Gleyber Torres, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Center fielder Aaron Hicks was out with an injured left wrist and slugger Giancarlo Stanton was a late scratch with left quad tightness.

Yankees starter Corey Kluber allowed four runs and seven hits with six strikeouts over six innings.