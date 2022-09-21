THE BRONX (PIX11) — Wednesday night Aaron Judge looks to tie Roger Meris with 61 home runs in a game vs the Pirates that will be streamed on YES Network and ESPN+.

Tuesday night Aaron Judge tied Babe Ruth’s home run record at 60. Now, he eyes Roger Maris with 61. The problem? The game will not be on national TV. However, ESPN said it would cut into Judge’s at-bats Wednesday night to ensure the world can watch along as history writes itself.

ESPN will cut into Aaron Judge’s at bats in a two-box format during Wednesday’s Leagues Cup coverage.

The full New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game will be on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches a major home run milestone:

Season HR Total: 60

Tuesday’s Game: Hit his 60th home run, keying a five-run rally in the ninth inning that led the Yankees over Pittsburgh 9-8.

Wednesday’s Matchup: The Yankees host Pittsburgh.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 66.1 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would tie him with Roger Maris for the AL record. Maris hit 61 for the Yankees in 1961.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.