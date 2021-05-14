Hill strikes out 9, Rays beat COVID-impacted Yankees 9-1

Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena connects for a three-run home run off New York Yankees pitcher Michael King during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Catching for the Yankees is Gary Sanchez. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rich Hill joined Cy Young and Nolan Ryan as the only pitchers to strike out nine against the Yankees at age 41 or older, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat coronavirus-impacted New York 9-0 to avoid getting swept in a three-game series.

More Yankees Yankees SS Gleyber Torres tests positive for COVID-19

Yandy Díaz hit a two-run single in the first inning off Jameson Taillon, Austin Meadows doubled the lead with a two-run homer in the fourth and Randy Arozarena added a three-run homer in the sixth.

New York announced before the game that shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

The Yankees return to action Friday with a visit to Baltimore. You can watch the game on New York’s Very Own PIX11 with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m.