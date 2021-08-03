Gil throws 6 scoreless in MLB debut, Yankees blow out Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil delivers in the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Luis Gil pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut, Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Yankees routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-1.

Gil started in place of All-Star ace Gerrit Cole, who was put on the COVID-19 injured list before the game after testing positive for the virus Monday.

The 23-year-old right-hander did a good impression of the Yankees ace, allowing just four singles. He struck out six and walked only one.

Gil was just the eighth Yankees pitcher to throw six or more scoreless innings in his major league debut and the first since Sam Militello in 1992.