Gerrit Cole looks forward to family and fans at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws on the field during a workout with his team, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Cole will be the Yankees starting pitcher when the Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays on opening day Thursday. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole’s dad will watch him pitch at Yankee Stadium in pinstripes for the first time, one of about 10,850 fans allowed in to watch New York’s opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cole’s first season with Yankees was played entirely without fans because of the pandemic.

After leaving Houston to sign a $324 million, nine-year contract, Cole’s Yankees debut was delayed from March 26 to July 23, and he went 7-3 with a 2.84 ERA.

You can read and watch Mr. G’s forecast for the Yankees-Blue Jays opener here.