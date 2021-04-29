Germán’s 2nd straight win, Frazier’s 1st homer lifts Yankees

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BALTIMORE — Domingo Germán won his second straight start, combining with Michael King on a four-hitter, and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-0.

Mike Ford put the Yankees ahead in the second inning with his second home run in 16 at-bats this season and cleanup hitter Gio Urshela made it 5-0 with a three-run homer in the four-run third.

Four innings after making a baserunning blunder, Clint Frazier hit his first home run in 69 plate appearances this season.

New York has won five of seven and is 11-13.