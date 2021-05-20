Germán strong following Kluber, Yanks shut out Rangers again

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German taps his glove as he walks to the dugout after working against the Texas Rangers in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Domingo Germán followed Corey Kluber’s no-hitter with seven more scoreless innings, Gio Urshela and Aaron Judge delivered RBI singles as pinch-hitters in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 2-0.

New York won its sixth straight series and at 25-19 moved a season-high six games over .500.

Yankees pitchers have thrown seven shutouts in the team’s first 44 games for the first time since 1967.

Texas had at least one hit in each of the first five innings, starting with Nick Solak’s single, a day after Kluber pitched the major leagues’ sixth no-hitter.