Gary Sanchez added to Yankees’ COVID-19 list

New York Yankees’ Gary Sanchez reacts after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Triston McKenzie durng the sixth inning of Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

THE BRONX — Catcher Gary Sánchez has become the latest New York Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus.

Starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole were sidelined by COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Manager Aaron Boone said the positive result for Sánchez came from a rapid test and the Yankees were awaiting the results of a PCR test.

The Yankees were preparing to host the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

After Monday’s game against Baltimore, Cole tested positive and was scratched from his scheduled start on the next day.

Montgomery tested positive on Tuesday.