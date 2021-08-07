Gardner lifts Yankees over Mariners 3-2 in 11 for 4th straight

New York Yankees’ Brett Gardner hits a walkoff winning RBI-single in the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

THE BRONX — Brett Gardner singled home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning and the surging New York Yankees staged two late comebacks before beating the Seattle Mariners 3-2 for their fourth straight victory.

Aaron Judge hit a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth and Giancarlo Stanton pulled the Yankees even again with a two-out single in the 10th.

New York has won seven of eight since the trade deadline to move a season-high 11 games over .500.

The Yankees and Seattle play game three of their series on Saturday.