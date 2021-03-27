García sent to minors by Yankees, leaving Germán to start

TAMPA, Fla. — The Yankees’ starting rotation appeared to fall into place when Deivi García was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following a poor spring training.
New York’s decision left Domingo Germán as the likely fifth starter behind Gerrit Cole, Corey Kluber, Jameson Taillon and Jordan Montgomery.
Germán missed last season while serving a suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
Garcia was 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA over 14 innings in five spring training outings.
Germán pitched nine scoreless innings over five appearances, allowing five hits, striking out 13 and walking one.