García sent to minors by Yankees, leaving Germán to start

Yankees

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German delivers during the first inning of the team’s spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Tampa, Fla., Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TAMPA, Fla. — The Yankees’ starting rotation appeared to fall into place when Deivi García was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following a poor spring training.

New York’s decision left Domingo Germán as the likely fifth starter behind Gerrit Cole, Corey Kluber, Jameson Taillon and Jordan Montgomery.

Germán missed last season while serving a suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Garcia was 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA over 14 innings in five spring training outings.

Germán pitched nine scoreless innings over five appearances, allowing five hits, striking out 13 and walking one.

