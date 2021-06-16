Frazier breaks tie, Yankees come back to beat Blue Jays 6-5

New York Yankees Brett Gardner right, celebrates his home run with teammate DJ LeMahieu during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Clint Frazier snapped an eighth-inning tie with a pinch-hit double and the New York Yankees hit three solo homers in a much-needed 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Frazier’s hit scored pinch-runner Tyler Wade from second as the Yankees completed a comeback from a 5-2 deficit and won for the third time in 10 games.

Chris Gittens homered for his first major league hit, Gary Sánchez socked a leadoff homer in the second and Brett Gardner added a leadoff shot in the seventh that brought the Yankees to 5-4.

Bo Bichette homered and had a two-run single for the Blue Jays.

Aroldis Chapman worked a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

