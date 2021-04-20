Ford, Tauchman, Gardner in changed Yankees’ starting lineup

New York Yankees players lean on the dugout railing during the seventh inning of a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. From left to right, are: designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, outfielder Brett Gardner, who did not play Sunday, retiring outfielder Jay Bruce, DJ LeMahieu, injured first baseman Luke Voit, a coach and Aaron Judge. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

THE BRONX — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has made three changes to the starting lineup of his slumping team against Atlanta.

He has inserted first baseman Mike Ford and left fielder Mike Tauchman and is giving Brett Gardner his second start this season in center field.

DJ LeMahieu moved back to second base from first. Center fielder Aaron Hicks, left fielder Clint Frazier and second baseman Rougned Odor moved to the bench.

The Yankees have lost five straight games to drop to 5-10 for their worst start since 1997.