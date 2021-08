Field of Dreams: Inspired by 1989 film, MLB and Yankees make Iowa debut

FILE – Persons portraying ghost player characters, similar to those in the film “Field of Dreams,” emerge from the cornfield at the “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, in this undated file photo. Three decades after Kevin Costner’s character built a ballpark in a cornfield in the movie “Field of Dreams,” the iconic site in Dyersville, Iowa, prepares to host the state’s first Major League Baseball game at a built-for-the-moment stadium for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Major League Baseball is preparing for its first game in the state of Iowa.

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play in Dyersville on Thursday next to the site used in the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.”

One of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally has the opportunity to host the real thing.

The game was delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

The event is part of MLB’s increased efforts to grow the game through areas without in-person access to the highest level of the sport.