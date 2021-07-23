Devers homers twice, bullpen strong as Red Sox top Yankees 6-2

Boston Red Sox’s Rafael Devers celebrates his two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON — Rafael Devers hit two home runs, including a go-ahead blast, to help the Boston Red Sox best New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for the second straight time at Fenway Park in a 6-2 win.

Devers had a two-run shot in the fifth inning and followed it with a three-run homer in the seventh.

It marked the second consecutive game the Red Sox rallied from a 1-0 deficit. They earned their ninth victory over their New York in 11 meetings this season.

The Red Sox also maintained their one-game AL East lead over Tampa Bay and increased their lead to nine games over the third-place Yankees.