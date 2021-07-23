Devers homers twice, bullpen strong as Red Sox top Yankees 6-2

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boston Red Sox’s Rafael Devers celebrates his two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON — Rafael Devers hit two home runs, including a go-ahead blast, to help the Boston Red Sox best New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for the second straight time at Fenway Park in a 6-2 win.

Devers had a two-run shot in the fifth inning and followed it with a three-run homer in the seventh.

It marked the second consecutive game the Red Sox rallied from a 1-0 deficit. They earned their ninth victory over their New York in 11 meetings this season.

The Red Sox also maintained their one-game AL East lead over Tampa Bay and increased their lead to nine games over the third-place Yankees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss