ST. PETRSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-2 in the first meeting of the AL East rivals this season.

Nelson Cortes took a three-hit shutout into the ninth inning and Matt Carpenter sparked a go-ahead, three-run rally in his Yankees debut.

Cortes (4-1) won his third straight start, striking out five and walking one in eight-plus innings. The 27-year-old left-hander lowered his ERA to 1.70, retiring 14 in a row during one stretch.

Cortes has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 18 consecutive starts, two shy of the team record set by Russ Ford in 1910.

  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 26, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • New York Yankees’ Nestor Cortes pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 26, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • New York Yankees’ Matt Carpenter grounds out against Tampa Bay Rays’ Ryan Yarbrough during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 26, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • New York Yankees’ Matt Carpenter runs to first base after grounding out against Tampa Bay Rays’ Ryan Yarbrough during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 26, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • New York Yankees’ Matt Carpenter, right, scores in front of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino on an RBI single by Aaron Judge during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 26, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge celebrates with first base coach Travis Chapman (75) after his RBI single off Tampa Bay Rays’ Ryan Yarbrough during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 26, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, left, gets taken out of the game against the New York Yankees by manager Kevin Cash during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 26, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge (99) steals second base ahead of the tag by Tampa Bay Rays’ Isaac Paredes during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 26, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • New York Yankees’ Miguel Andujar connects for a two-run single off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Thompson during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 26, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • New York Yankees’ Marwin Gonzalez (14) and Aaron Judge celebrate after scoring on a two-run single by Miguel Andujar off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Thompson during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 26, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • New York Yankees left fielder Miguel Andujar, left, center fielder Aaron Judge, center, and right fielder Joey Gallo, right, celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Thursday, May 26, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) celebrates with teammates after being taken out of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 26, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • New York Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo watches his RBI double off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Brooks Raley during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 26, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)