Cortes, bullpen combo on 3-hitter, Yanks blank Astros 4-0

New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes throws to a Houston Astros batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 9, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON — Nestor Cortes and three relievers combined for a three-hitter and Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu drove in two runs each to lead the New York Yankees to a 4-0 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

Cortes, making a spot start, permitted two hits, with two walks and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings to lower his ERA to 1.05.

Lucas Luetge struck out one in 1 1/3 innings.

Chad Green gave up one hit in two innings and Jonathan Loaisiga threw a perfect ninth.

It’s New York’s first visit to Houston since Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros advanced to the World Series with a 6-4 win in that game on a two-run homer by Jose Altuve with two outs in the ninth.

