Corey Kluber throws 12th no-hitter in Yankees history

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues’ sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old right-hander, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, came within a third-inning walk to Charlie Culberson of throwing a perfect game.

Kluber pitched his gem a night after Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull threw one against the Seattle Mariners, marking the first no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969.

Kluber (4-2) struck out 10 and and threw 71 of 101 pitches for strikes in his ninth start for the Yankees. He was pitching on the mound when he was hurt after one inning last season for the Rangers.

Right fielder Tyler Wade made a running catch of pinch-hitter David Dahl’s flyball for the second out in the ninth inning before Willie Calhoun’s game-ending groundout to second baseman DJ LeMahieu.

It was the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history, the first since David Cone’s perfect game against Montreal on July 18, 1999. It was the fifth against the Rangers, who were also at home April 9 when San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history.

The two-time AL Cy Young winner threw just one inning in his only season with the Rangers, tearing a muscle in his shoulder during his lone start last July in the third game played in the $1.2 billion stadium. The injury didn’t require surgery but ended his season.

That scoreless inning cost the Rangers nearly $8 million — his prorated pay of $6,851,852 after they got him in a December 2019 trade from Cleveland, and the $1 million buyout of a 2021 club option. Kluber then became a free agent and signed an $11 million, one-year deal with the Yankees.