Cole, Yankees withstand rain, Red Sox 3-1

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

THE BRONX — Gerrit Cole struck out 11 and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1 in a game called after six innings because of heavy rain.

Gary Sánchez and Gleyber Torres hit back-to-back homers in the sixth off Hirokazu Sawamura as the Yankees beat the rival Red Sox for the first time in eight meetings this year.

Cole followed up last Saturday’s 129-pitch shutout in Houston by allowing one run and five hits in a six-inning complete game.

Play was halted before the Yankees took a 3-1 lead when a fan threw a ball near Boston left fielder Alex Verdugo.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora briefly pulled his players off the field.