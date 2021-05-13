Cole K’s 12 in eight innings, Yankees beat Rays 1-0

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gerrit Cole struck out 12 over eight stellar innings, Aaron Hicks had a sacrifice fly and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0.

Cole scattered four hits and has five starts this season of at least 10 strikeouts and no walks to break Mike Mussina’s single-season team record set in 2001.

He struck out all three batters in his final inning. COVID-19 protocols impacted the Yankees for the second straight day.

Shortstop Gleyber Torres was kept out of the lineup as a precaution lineup as the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 tests among the team’s coach and support staff reached seven.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss