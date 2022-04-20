DETROIT (AP) — Gerrit Cole lasted a career-low 1 2/3 innings, and Clarke Schmidt combined with four relievers to pitch three-hit shutout ball and lead the New York Yankees over the Detroit Tigers 4-2 in a series opener.

Cole matched his career high of five walks and allowed two runs and one hit, throwing just 37 of 68 pitches for strikes. Starting the third season of a $324 million, nine-year contract, the 31-year-old right-hander has a 6.35 ERA in three starts and has pitched into the sixth inning just once.

Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera singled off Cole leading off the second, his 2,996th hit.