THE BRONX (PIX11) — Opening day’s cancellation was a gut punch for businesses near Yankee Stadium.

Joseph Batstone, the owner of Yankee Tavern on East 161st, is preparing for the worst.

“It’s killing me,” he said. “I’m doing a face lift even though I haven’t made money in two years. People are supposed to be coming back. They’re messing around with negotiations. Settle something. Let’s play ball.”

He remembers what 2020 was like as well as last year’s shortened season. Nearly 70 percent of his business is during baseball season.

“I was hemorrhaging money. You’re never going to make it up,” he said. “You’re trying to survive and stay in business. This business has been 95 years. They’re places in this neighborhood that are not going to survive.”

The feeling is mutual down the block at Yankee Twin Eatery Bar, part owner Joseph Michialis said.

“At the end of the day, I don’t know what they’re going to do,” he said.