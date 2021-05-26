Blue Jays-Yankees postponed, doubleheader Thursday

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) goes to the dugout after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

THE BRONX— A game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed due to a forecast of poor weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday.

New York announced the postponement of the game in the Bronx about two hours before the slated first pitch.

The opener of Thursday’s twinbill will be at 4:05 p.m., and the nightcap will start roughly 30 minutes after the final out of the first game but no earlier than 7:05 p.m.

Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah had been set to make his major league debut against Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán.