Blue Jays-Yankees postponed, doubleheader Thursday

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) goes to the dugout after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

THE BRONX— A game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed due to a forecast of poor weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday.

New York announced the postponement of the game in the Bronx about two hours before the slated first pitch.

The opener of Thursday’s twinbill will be at 4:05 p.m., and the nightcap will start roughly 30 minutes after the final out of the first game but no earlier than 7:05 p.m.

Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah had been set to make his major league debut against Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss