Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings as fans return

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with Blue Jays Teoscar Hernandez after Hernandez hit a game-tying solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the sixth inning of a major league baseball game on opening day at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

THE BRONX — Randal Grichuk led off the 10th with an RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of the second year of starting extra innings with a runner on second to beat the New York Yankees 3-2 in the major league opener.

Fans returned to Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2019 after the pandemic-shortened season.

Toronto reliever Jordan Romano escaped trouble in the ninth with the help of third baseman Cavan Biggio, who threw out pinch-runner Michael Tauchman trying to score from third on a grounder by AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu.

