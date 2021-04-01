Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings as fans return

THE BRONX — Randal Grichuk led off the 10th with an RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of the second year of starting extra innings with a runner on second to beat the New York Yankees 3-2 in the major league opener.
Fans returned to Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2019 after the pandemic-shortened season.
Toronto reliever Jordan Romano escaped trouble in the ninth with the help of third baseman Cavan Biggio, who threw out pinch-runner Michael Tauchman trying to score from third on a grounder by AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu.
