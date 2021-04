Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette steals second base ahead of a tag from New York Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Bo Bichette homered twice, including a game-ending drive leading off the ninth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the New York Yankees 5-4.

Bichette drove a pitch from Chad Green the opposite way to right-center field as Toronto took two of three. Alejandro Kirk also homered for the Blue Jays.

Aaron Judge hit two home runs for the Yankees.

Toronto went 3-3 with one rainout in its first regular-season homestand at TD Ballpark, its spring training home.