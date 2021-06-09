Baseball Hall delays Jeter’s induction to Sept 8. to allow crowd

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter speaks during the Baseball Hall of Fame news conference, Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Jeter and Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker will both join the 2020 Hall of Fame class. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

COOPERSTOWN, N,Y. — Baseball’s Hall of Fame is moving this year’s induction ceremony for Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller from July 25 to Sept. 8 so a crowd may attend as coronavirus restrictions ease.

The ceremony will take place outdoors on the Hall’s lawn as a ticketed event with a limit on crowd size.

The inductions were to have taken place in July 2020 but were postponed due to the pandemic. No candidates were elected in 2021.

The Hall’s award presentations will remain on July 24 as an indoor, television-only event.