Anderson, Braves slip by slumping Yankees with 4 hits, win 4-1

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier holds the ball up after making a diving catch of a ball hit by Atlanta Braves’ Ehire Adrianza during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

THE BRONX — Ian Anderson took a shutout into the seventh inning, Austin Riley homered and the Atlanta Braves scraped by with just four hits to beat the punchless New York Yankees 4-1.

Corey Kluber kept New York in it with his best start yet in pinstripes, but the Yankees lost for the sixth time in seven games due to a star-studded lineup that has almost entirely spaced out.

Anderson limited the Yankees to four hits and four walks in 6 2/3 innings, striking out four against the club he also beat in his major league debut last season.

The 22-year-old right-hander threw 97 pitches as temperatures dipped into the low 40s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss