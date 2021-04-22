Anderson, Braves slip by slumping Yankees with 4 hits, win 4-1

New York Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier holds the ball up after making a diving catch of a ball hit by Atlanta Braves’ Ehire Adrianza during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

THE BRONX — Ian Anderson took a shutout into the seventh inning, Austin Riley homered and the Atlanta Braves scraped by with just four hits to beat the punchless New York Yankees 4-1.

Corey Kluber kept New York in it with his best start yet in pinstripes, but the Yankees lost for the sixth time in seven games due to a star-studded lineup that has almost entirely spaced out.

Anderson limited the Yankees to four hits and four walks in 6 2/3 innings, striking out four against the club he also beat in his major league debut last season.

The 22-year-old right-hander threw 97 pitches as temperatures dipped into the low 40s.