Anderson, Braves slip by slumping Yankees with 4 hits, win 4-1

THE BRONX — Ian Anderson took a shutout into the seventh inning, Austin Riley homered and the Atlanta Braves scraped by with just four hits to beat the punchless New York Yankees 4-1.
Corey Kluber kept New York in it with his best start yet in pinstripes, but the Yankees lost for the sixth time in seven games due to a star-studded lineup that has almost entirely spaced out.
Anderson limited the Yankees to four hits and four walks in 6 2/3 innings, striking out four against the club he also beat in his major league debut last season.
The 22-year-old right-hander threw 97 pitches as temperatures dipped into the low 40s.