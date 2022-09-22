NEW YORK (PIX11) — If Aaron Judge hits a record-breaking 62nd home run this season, it will be worth a pretty penny but it won’t cost fans nearly as much to experience the historic moment at Yankee Stadium.

If you score the right seats and the ball comes your way, drop your beer and hot dog because it may be worth brawling with a fellow fan to snatch a piece of history. If the ball is auctioned, it could sell for $750,000 to $1.2 million, according to Ken Goldin, of Goldin Auctions.

“The max value it could get would be if he hits 62 and doesn’t hit another homer the rest of the season,” Goldin said. “If they want to cash out, put it up for auction immediately.”

If Judge hits 63 or 64 homers in the regular season, those balls could be more valuable than the 62nd homer, he added. Goldin also recommended that the fan who catches the ball should not make a deal with the team right away.

“There’s never ever a reason to do it at the stadium,” Goldin said.

Judge on Thursday was sitting on 60 homers after tying Babe Ruth’s mark on Tuesday night. Bleachers tickets for Wednesday’s game sold as fast as Judge’s exit velocity. The sales more than doubled and prices spiked from $39 to $69, according to a spokesperson for StubHub.

Those affordable tickets are still available for the Red Sox series starting Thursday night in The Boogie Down Bronx. Yankees fans can snatch bleacher seats for about $60 on SeatGeek and $58 on StubHub, as of Thursday morning. For folks just looking to get into the stadium, tickets were going for as little as $23 on StubHub and $18 on SeatGeek.

“Experiencing a moment in sports history is quickly becoming a bucket-list ticket, and the opportunity to see Aaron Judge surpass the American League home run record for a season is one of those moments,” Adam Budelli, a spokesperson for StubHub, said.

Tickets are a bit pricier for the weekend games. Bleacher seats for Friday night start at $146 on StubHub and $136 on SeatGeek. The bleacher seats are sections 103-107, 132-136, 202-207, and 233A-238.

For those strategizing where to sit, here’s some insight. This season, Judge has mostly sprayed his Yankee Stadium homers between left field and right field, with just a bit more landing in left, according to Baseball Savant.

The short porch in the right field is not a bad spot to plunk down some cash. During his career, Judge has hit an equal 39% of his long balls at Yankee Stadium to right and left fields, the stats show.

Judge is leading the league with 60 homers and 128 RBI and is third in batting with a .317 average, according to ESPN stats. Judge is projected to finish with 66 home runs this season, which would set a new club and American League record.