NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge won the 2022 American League MVP award on Thursday after his historic season.

Judge received 28 of 30 first-place votes from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels. Yordan Alvarez of the World Series-winning Houston Astros finished in third place in the American League.

Judge led the majors this season with 62 home runs and 131 RBIs (tied with Pete Alonso), nearly winning the Triple Crown after batting .311.

Judge set a new American League single-season record for home runs, breaking Roger Maris’ 62-year-old mark.

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt won the 2022 National League MVP award.