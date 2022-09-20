NEW YORK (PIX11) – Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season Tuesday night, matching the legendary Babe Ruth’s single-season best.

Judge’s home run came in the ninth inning off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe at Yankee Stadium.

Judge is now one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 set in 1961.

Judge’s historic home run sparked a miraculous ninth-inning comeback for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton hit a walk-off grand slam to give the Yankees a 9-8 win after entering the final inning trailing 8-4.