Aaron Judge out vs. O's with sore side after big game

Yankees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge fields Baltimore Orioles Trey Mancini’s third inning ground rule double in a baseball game, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was held out of New York’s lineup with soreness in his left side.

Judge had a homer, three hits and four RBIs in a 7-2 win over Baltimore on Tuesday night but wasn’t back in the lineup against the O’s a day later.

New York has a day off Thursday, giving the right fielder a chance to rest on consecutive days.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he thought the soreness was just from “general wear and tear” over the first few days of the season.

He believes the discomfort might stem from when Judge took more swings than normal while serving as designated hitter Sunday.

