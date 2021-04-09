Aaron Judge out of Yankees lineup for 2nd straight day with injury

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge fields chases after Baltimore Orioles Trey Mancini’s third-inning ground rule double in a baseball game, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was held out of New York’s lineup for the second straight game with soreness in his left side.

Judge had a homer, three hits and four RBIs in a 7-2 win over Baltimore on Tuesday night but didn’t play in the Yankees’ 4-3, 11-inning loss a day later.

New York had a day off Thursday, but the right fielder still isn’t ready to return.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Judge hit in the cage before Friday’s game against AL champion Tampa Bay and might be ready to start on Saturday.