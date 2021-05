This is a 2021 photo of Phil Nevin of the New York Yankees baseball team. This image reflects the New York Yankees active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 when this image was taken. (Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits are away from the team after positive COVID-19 tests.

New York announced the test results Tuesday.

Both coaches are fully vaccinated and under quarantine protocol.

Under Major League Baseball’s guidance and advice, and with its assistance, additional testing and contact tracing are ongoing.

Manager Aaron Boone said the tracing does not include any players.