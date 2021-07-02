Yankees-Mets postponed, to be made up as part of split doubleheader Sunday

NEW YORK — The Subway Series will have to wait a little longer to kick off.

Yankees-Mets was postponed Friday night thanks to a rainy start to the holiday weekend. Rain began in early afternoon and the game was called about 90 minutes after the scheduled start. Jordan Montgomery was pushed back from Friday to Saturday.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Sunday, with Game 1 starting at 2:05 p.m. and Game 2 beginning at 7:08 p.m.

Game 1 will be airing on PIX11, with coverage beginning at 2 p.m.

Gerrit Cole will pitch one of Sunday’s games for the Yankees. He was originally scheduled to pitch the series opener before Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels was washed out.