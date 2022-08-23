NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fans of the Mets and the Yankees have one of the biggest rivalries in sports.

As the second game of the Subway Series is played in the Bronx Tuesday night, people are already looking ahead to October. Both fanbases agree that a World Series with both teams is possible this year. The clubs from New York City are both at the top of their divisions.

After this run, both teams play other teams that are at the bottom of their divisions.

The Yankees won the first game of this series Monday. In July, the Mets won both games at Citi Field for the first Subway Series of the year.

The previous World Series between the Mets and the Yankees was in 2000, with the Yankees coming out on top.