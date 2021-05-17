Orioles rally from deficit, beat Yankees 10-6 to avoid sweep

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maikel Franco homered and drove in three runs, rookie Bruce Zimmermann came out of the bullpen to hold down the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles avoided a three-game sweep by rallying to beat New York 10-6. Aaron Judge homered for the third straight game and went 6 for 10 with four home runs and five RBIs in the series. But Jordan Montgomery failed to hold leads of 4-0 in the first inning and 5-2 in the third, and New York dropped to 1-6 this season when trying to complete a series sweep. Baltimore is 6-15 at Camden Yards.

