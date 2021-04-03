New York would welcome MLB All-Star Game: Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, holds a news conference, Thursday, March 25, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

NEW YORK — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who represents New York, lobbied for the MLB All-Star Game to move to New York on Saturday.

The game was moved from suburban Atlanta Friday in response to the state of Georgia’s new voting laws.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” added Manfred. “In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process.”

Sen. Schumer said the state would welcome the game.

“Racist voter suppression laws are now hurting Georgia’s voters and it’s economy. Georgia Republicans should be ashamed,” he said in a tweet Saturday. “We would welcome MLB to come play the All-Star Game in New York where we are working to make it easier, not harder, to vote.

We would welcome @MLB to come to come play the All-Star Game in New York where we are working to make it easier, not harder, to vote. https://t.co/ozf9XbP9Y9 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 3, 2021

New York has recent history with the Midsummer Classic. The old Yankee Stadium hosted the game in it’s last year of existence in 2008, while the game returned to New York at Citi Field in 2013. The current Yankee Stadium, which opened like Citi Field in 2009, has not yet hosted the game.

Los Angeles will host the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. MLB has not yet said where the game will be held, but are working on finalizing that decision.

Prior to 2008 and 2013, the MLB All-Star Game has been in New York in 1934 and1942 (Polo Grounds), 1939, 1960 and 1977 (Yankee Stadium), 1949 (Ebbets Field) and 1964 (Shea Stadium).

Neither the Mets nor the Yankees have made a statement regarding the league taking the game away from Atlanta.