NEW YORK (PIX11) — Interesting comments from Rangers ace Jacob deGrom.

deGrom recovering from Tommy John surgery told Joel Sherman from the New York Post that it is not true that he could not wait to leave New York in free agency. He admitted that the Texas lifestyle suits his personality better, but in the end, the Rangers paid him more money.

As deGrom sits and watches his Texas teammates, just two wins away from the World Series, he admits that it stinks. He is a competitor and wants to be out there. Let’s remember when deGrom signed with the Rangers, he said he shared the same vision with Texas, build something great and win year in and year out.

Yes, the financial package and the lifestyle played a role, but in the end, deGrom landed in a better spot when he decided to leave Queens in free agency.

The Mets were a dumpster fire disaster this season. Both GM Billy Eppler and Manager Buck Showalter are gone and they are in a state of transition with new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns and questions remain about just how competitive the Mets will be in 2024.

deGrom made 6 starts this year, going 2-0 with a 2.67 era before his body failed him yet again, suffering a torn UCL and undergoing Tommy John surgery. deGrom signed a 5-year $185 million dollar deal to be with the Rangers.

He wanted to get paid and he wanted to win and thought Texas provided a better opportunity to the latter and in the end, deGrom was right. The Rangers are 6 wins away from a championship, unfortunately, he is not healthy.