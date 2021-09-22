Wild card leader Red Sox beat stumbling Mets 6-3, 6th in row

New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, left, is tagged out by Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez while trying to score on a single by Michael Conforto during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth inning and a two-run double in the sixth, lifting the AL wild-card leading Boston Red Sox over the stumbling New York Mets 6-3.

With the Red Sox wearing jarring yellow and blue uniforms, Boston won its sixth straight game and remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Toronto for the top AL wild card with 10 games remaining.

New York lost for the sixth time in seven game and is 73-78, intensifying pressure on manager Luis Rojas as Steve Cohen’s first season as owner nears a disappointing end.

