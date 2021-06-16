Walker strikes out career-high 12 to lead Mets past Cubs 3-2

New York Mets’ Taijuan Walker delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens — Taijuan Walker struck out a career-high 12, Pete Alonso drove in three runs and the surging New York Mets threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning of a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Walker allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, and he walked none for the third time.

Walker had struck out 11 seven times previously, all before he had Tommy John surgery on April 25, 2018.

The right-hander has a 2.12 ERA, and the Mets are unbeaten in his six home starts.

The Mets and Cubs play game three of their four-game series on Wednesday in Queens.

