Walker gets 1st win for Mets, who take 2 of 3 from Nationals

Mets

New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis, left, tags out Washington Nationals’ Victor Robles at third base during the third inning of a baseball game at Citi Field, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Taijuan Walker pitched three-hit ball over seven innings in his first win for the Mets.

J.D. Davis hit a two–run homer in the first off a faltering Patrick Corbin and New York beat Washington 4-0 to take two of three in the matchup of NL East rivals.

Corbin lost his 10th straight decision dating to last August.

Walker, who signed a $23 million, three-year contract as a free agent, made his fourth start. He allowed a pair of leadoff runners but picked off Josh Harrison in the first.

