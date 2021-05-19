Walker added to Mets’ lengthy injured list, Maybin joins OF mix

New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) delivers in the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — The New York Mets added right hander Taijuan Walker to their lengthy injured list on after he lasted only three innings in this week’s start against the Braves due to tightness in his left side.

In a related move, the Mets selected the contract of outfielder Cameron Maybin from Triple-A Syracuse and started him in left field against the Atlanta Braves.

The Mets acquired Maybin from the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday for cash. Walker was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday.

Left-hander Stephen Tarpley and right-hander Sam McWilliams also were placed on the injured list.