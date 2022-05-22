DENVER (AP) — Francisco Lindor broke a scoreless tie with a single in the sixth inning, Taijuan Walker and three relievers combined on a six-hitter and the New York Mets extended their streak of rebounding from losses by beating the Colorado Rockies 2-0.

The Mets dropped the second game of a doubleheader Saturday, which led to them winning their franchise-best 14th straight game following a loss. By taking two of three, New York also captured its 11th series win this season.

This marked the first time Colorado has been shut out at Coors Field since Aug. 31, 2020, against San Diego.

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor fouls off a pitch from Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies’ Kris Bryant, right, reacts after striking out against New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker as catcher Mets catcher Tomas Nido, left, puts the ball back into play in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 22 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New York Mets’ Taijuan Walker works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 22 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies’ C.J. Cron singles against New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 22 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker turns to make a pickoff-attempt against Colorado Rockies’ Yonathan Daza in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 22 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies’ Randal Grichuk in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 22 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)