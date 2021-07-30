Votto homers in 7th straight game, Reds top Mets 6-2

Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto (19), Eugenio Suarez, second from left, Kyle Farmer, second from right, and Jonathan India (6) celebrate after defeating the New York Mets in a baseball game, Friday, July 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

FLUSHING, Queens — Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major league record, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2.

Jonathan India went deep twice for the Reds, including a leadoff shot that came on Carlos Carrasco’s first pitch with the Mets.

Acquired from Cleveland in January, the veteran right-hander finally made his New York debut after recovering from a hamstring injury.

It was an up-and-down day for the Mets, who made a big deal to get Javier Báez from the Chicago Cubs before baseball’s trade deadline — and then revealed injured ace Jacob deGrom will be shut down for two more weeks because of inflammation in his pitching elbow, making it unlikely he’ll rejoin the NL East leaders before September.