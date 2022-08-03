WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5.

New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York.

Chris Bassitt (8-7) pitched seven shutout innings for New York, which finished with 14 hits. Keibert Ruiz and Lane Thomas homered for lowly Washington a day after it traded star outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to San Diego.