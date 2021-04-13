Villar walks off as Mets win doubleheader opener, edge Phillies 4-3 in extras

New York Mets’ Jonathan Villar celebrates after hitting a single to drive in the winning run during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in New York. The Mets won 4-3. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens — Pete Alonso and Jonathan Villar each hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to give the New York Mets a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of their doubleheader.

Dominic Smith socked an early two-run homer for the Mets, who took the opener of a four-game series between NL East rivals in extra innings.

Both games of the single-admission twinbill, booked to make up Monday night’s rainout at Citi Field, were scheduled for seven innings in keeping with a rules change introduced during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.